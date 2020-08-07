BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
LaVan: Robert and Kayla LaVan, Home, son, Aug. 4.
McElheny: Brandon and Bethany McElheny, Lilly, daughter, Aug. 3.
Zock: Matthew Zock and Kaley McBee, Windber, son, Aug. 3.
HARTNETT[mdash] Dennis Michael., 67, Indiana, died Wednesday, August 5, at Indiana Regional Medical Center. Son of the late Edward and Regina (Lloyd) Hartnett, he was born December 15, 1952, in Johnstown, PA. Dennis is a graduate of Indiana University of PA and is a veteran of the U.S. Navy.…
DELUSA[mdash] Richard, 78, of Johnstown, died on May 17, 2020 at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center. Born May 15, 1942, in Johnstown, son of Rocco and Margaret (Varner) Delusa. Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Darlene (Hess) Delusa; brothers Nunzio and wife Jean, Charles and wife Grace…
Agnes J., 96, Central City, passed away on August 4, 2020. Private Graveside Service at St. John the Baptist Cemetery. Mulcahy Funeral Home.
Karen M., 55, Northern Cambria (Moriconi Funeral Home, Inc., Northern Cambria)
Helen L., 98, of Johnstown. (Francis G. Ozog Funeral Home, Inc.)
