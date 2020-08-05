BIRTHS

Memorial Medical Center

Bassilly: David Bassilly and Madona Benyamin, Johnstown, daughter, Aug. 1.

Bekel: Devon Plummer and Kaili Beckel, Ebensburg, son, July 29.

Bishop: Samantha Bishop, Johnstown, son, July 31.

Debevits: David and Jennifer Debevits, Johnstown, son, Aug. 1.

Hoffman: Patrick and Grace Hoffman, Windber, son, July 29.

Miller: Durwin Miller Jr. and Kaitlyn Kleinman, Central City, daughter, July 31.

Ponist: Douglas Bouch and Alyson Ponist, Coalport, daughter, Aug. 1.

Robinson: Michael Robinson and Cynthia Barnhart, Johnstown, son, Aug. 1.

Weaver: Timothy and Melissa Weaver, Windber, daughter, July 29.

Weyand: William Pugh and Katlyn Weyand, Acosta, son, July 30.

Younkin: Brad Younkin and Jennifer Hagerich, Johnstown, son, July 29.

