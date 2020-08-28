BIRTHS

Memorial Medical Center

Brown: Derek Morrison-Brown and Bryanna Goodman, Johnstown, daughter, Aug. 25.

Chirillo: Chad and Meaghan Chirillo, Johnstown, daughter, Aug. 24.

Clark: Roscoe Clark IV and Savanna Wilson, Twin Rocks, son, Aug. 26.

Daniels: Eric and Kelsey Daniels, Johnstown, son, Aug. 26.

Fry: Travis Fry and Nicole McAdams, Johnstown, daughter, Aug. 25.

Masciantonio: Kevin and Sarah Masciantonio, Johnstown, daughter, Aug. 24.

Mathews: James Mathews and Alexandra Rohrabaugh, Johnstown, daughter, Aug. 26.

Rolf: Scott Rolf and Katelyn Gardner, Johnstown, daughter, Aug. 26.

Sisco: Ryan Sisco and Amber Wozny, Johnstown, daughter, Aug. 25.

Zanick: Travis Zanick and Amy Lowman, Ernest, son, Aug. 25.

