BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Brown: Derek Morrison-Brown and Bryanna Goodman, Johnstown, daughter, Aug. 25.
Chirillo: Chad and Meaghan Chirillo, Johnstown, daughter, Aug. 24.
Clark: Roscoe Clark IV and Savanna Wilson, Twin Rocks, son, Aug. 26.
Daniels: Eric and Kelsey Daniels, Johnstown, son, Aug. 26.
Fry: Travis Fry and Nicole McAdams, Johnstown, daughter, Aug. 25.
Masciantonio: Kevin and Sarah Masciantonio, Johnstown, daughter, Aug. 24.
Mathews: James Mathews and Alexandra Rohrabaugh, Johnstown, daughter, Aug. 26.
Rolf: Scott Rolf and Katelyn Gardner, Johnstown, daughter, Aug. 26.
Sisco: Ryan Sisco and Amber Wozny, Johnstown, daughter, Aug. 25.
Zanick: Travis Zanick and Amy Lowman, Ernest, son, Aug. 25.
