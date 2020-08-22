BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Alacio: Thomas Mettee and Jessica Alacio, Colver, son, Aug. 20.
Kaufman: Patrick and Kayla Kaufman, Boswell, daughter, Aug. 19.
Noonan: David and Tiffany Noonan, Altoona, daughter, Aug. 19.
Parrish: Elijah and Emily Parrish, Ligonier, daughter, Aug. 18.
Rodkey: Dalton and Alyssa Rodkey, Nanty Glo, daughter, Aug. 19.
Rodriguez: Destalahya Rodriguez, Johnstown, daughter, Aug. 19.
Seese: Lawrence Seese and Hilary Burkebile, Hooversville, son, Aug. 19.
Seitz: Michael and Lindsay Seitz, Dunlo, son, Aug. 19.
Webb: Charles Webb II and Brittany Proctor, Berlin, daughter, Aug. 18.
