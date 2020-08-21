Births Aug. 21, 2020 Aug 21, 2020 3 hrs ago BIRTHSMemorial Medical CenterBeck: Ronald and Caitlyn Beck, Alverda, son, Aug. 17. Billetdeaux: Gabrielle Billetdeaux, Johnstown, daughter, Aug. 17.McClain: Christopher and Jennifer McClain, Berlin, son, Aug. 11. Tags Caitlyn Beck Jennifer Mcclain Medical Center Ronald Christopher Birth Memorial Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries Shook, Laureen Deoskey, Frances Condo, Catherine "Cathy" (Eget) Turcato, Christopher Wingard, Garrett Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesReport: Johnstown is Pa.'s poorest small cityThe Tribune-Democrat all-2K football honorable mentionsThree more area schools delay start of new yearGreater Johnstown teachers question safety of return to classesHow the all-2K area football team was compiled (WITH GRAPHICS)Blair, Cambria virus caseloads jump over weekend; Blair sets weekly recordExperts answer your COVID-19 questions: 'Can someone be contagious 24 hours after exposure?'Offensive player of the 2000s | On way to Pitt and NFL, Stephens-Howling helped Trojans’ turnaroundPolice: Man beaten during home invasionRichland Cinemas to reopen Friday with new release, virus precautions Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
