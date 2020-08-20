Generally sunny. High 81F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: August 20, 2020 @ 12:31 am
BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Thomas: Chase and Ashley Thomas, South Fork, daughter, Aug. 17.
Walker: Adam and Ashley Walker, Somerset, daughter, Aug. 16.
