BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Bartlebaugh: Justin Bartlebaugh and Brianna Poutrain, Colver, son, Aug. 11.
Hody: Brandon and Breanne Hody, Johnstown, twin sons, Aug. 10.
Metzgar: Matthew Metzgar and Alexa Griffiths, Johnstown, son, Aug. 11.
Radwanski: Jacob and Stephanie Radwanski, Windber, daughter, Aug. 11.
Tinsley: Messiah Tinsley and Essense Gunby, Johnstown, son, Aug. 11.
Yoder: Zack and Chelsea Yoder, Somerset, son, Aug. 12.
