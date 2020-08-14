BIRTHS

Memorial Medical Center

Bartlebaugh: Justin Bartlebaugh and Brianna Poutrain, Colver, son, Aug. 11.

Hody: Brandon and Breanne Hody, Johnstown, twin sons, Aug. 10.

Metzgar: Matthew Metzgar and Alexa Griffiths, Johnstown, son, Aug. 11.

Radwanski: Jacob and Stephanie Radwanski, Windber, daughter, Aug. 11.

Tinsley: Messiah Tinsley and Essense Gunby, Johnstown, son, Aug. 11.

Yoder: Zack and Chelsea Yoder, Somerset, son, Aug. 12.

