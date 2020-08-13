BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Graham: Samantha Graham, Johnstown, daughter, Aug. 9.
Husar: Paul and Brittany Husar, Portage, son, Aug. 9.
Laboo: Curtis Laboo and Mercedes Brown, Johnstown, daughter, Aug. 8.
LaRue: Joseph and Jill LaRue, Johnstown, daughter, Aug. 8.
Leaper: Ralph Markel and Tamra Leaper, Altoona, son, Aug, 9.
Muchler: Ryan and Samone Muchler, Johnstown, son, Aug. 8.
Swindell: Bradley and Vanessa Swindell, Hollidaysburg, daughter, Aug. 9.
Utnik: Bradley Utnik and Ava Miller, Windber, son, Aug. 10.
