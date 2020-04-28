BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Gnesda: John and Lisa Gnesda, Johnstown, daughter, April 24.
Reynolds: Gregory and Tori Reynolds, Windber, daughter, April 13.
Slagle: Dorsey Slagle and Ashley Hanlin, Johnstown, daughter, April 24.
Frances S., 94, Richland. (Harris Funeral Home, 500 Cherry Lane, Richland, www.wharrisfuneralhome.com)
Sharon L., 72, Carrolltown, formerly of The Villages, Florida. At Sharon's request there will be no visitation or services. Stevens Funeral Home, Inc., Carrolltown.
Robert, 53, of Johnstown. (Francis G. Ozog Funeral Home, Inc.)
Margaret M., 94, Johnstown. (John Henderson Company Funeral Home)
Dorothy J., 83, of Ebensburg. (Askew-Houser, Ebensburg)
