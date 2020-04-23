Memorial Medical Center
Cunningham: John and Jessica Cunningham, Johnstown, son, April 19.
Walls: David Walls and Amy Domonkos, Davidsville, son, April 20.
Elsewhere
WEAVER[mdash] Louise (Crisi), 73, Windber, passed away April 18, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. Born October 2, 1946 in Windber, daughter of the late Ida Crisi. Preceded in death by son, Larry R. Weaver II; brother, James Crisi and granddaughter, Margaret Weaver.Survived by loving husband,…
EDELINE[mdash] Luella P., 95, Elton, passed away April 22, 2020 at Windber Woods. Born April 1, 1925 to the late Henry and Louie (Pritt) Helman. Preceded in death by husband, Charles; son, Charles Edeline; and siblings, Millie Pinto; Blair and Robert Helman; and Clara Ott. Survived by daught…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.