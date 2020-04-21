BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Duffey: Dylan Duffey and Carrie Cole, Seward, daughter, April 19.
Priest: Michael and Brittany Priest, Johnstown, son, April 19.
Reynolds: Gregory and Tori Reynolds, Windber, daughter, April 12.
Updated: April 21, 2020 @ 12:08 am
SEFCIK[mdash] William "Bill", 89, of Westwood, New Jersey, died on March 30, 2020 at Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center in New Jersey from the coronavirus. Born March 21, 1931 in Johnstown, PA. Preceded in death by parents, Michael and Helen (Tertinsky) Sefcik; brothers…
