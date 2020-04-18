BIRTHS

Memorial Medical Center

Foy: Macin and Kayla Foy, Fairhope, son, April 15.

Hammad: Sanad Hammad and Courtney Reed, Johnstown, son, April 15.

Knupp: Joshua and Sandy Knupp, Somerset, daughter, April 14.

Maust: Gladan and Chloe Maust, Somerset, daughter, April 15.

McDowell: Stephon and Jessica McDowell, Johnstown, son, April 15.

Smith: Mike and Tiffany Smith, Everett, daughter, April 15.

Turco: Jeremy Turco and Kylee Barron, Berlin, son, April 14.

Washington: Harvey and Samantha Washington, Johnstown, son, April 14.

