BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Foy: Macin and Kayla Foy, Fairhope, son, April 15.
Hammad: Sanad Hammad and Courtney Reed, Johnstown, son, April 15.
Knupp: Joshua and Sandy Knupp, Somerset, daughter, April 14.
Maust: Gladan and Chloe Maust, Somerset, daughter, April 15.
McDowell: Stephon and Jessica McDowell, Johnstown, son, April 15.
Smith: Mike and Tiffany Smith, Everett, daughter, April 15.
Turco: Jeremy Turco and Kylee Barron, Berlin, son, April 14.
Washington: Harvey and Samantha Washington, Johnstown, son, April 14.
