BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Foy: Traie and Nicole Foy, Berlin, son, April 13.
Lovette: John and Casey Lovette, Johnstown, daughter, April 13.
Rummel: Steven Rummel and Kara Shaffer, Johnstown, son, April 14.
Grace Ann, Private interment at Mount Moriah Cemetery, Blue Knob. Charles O. Dimond Funeral Home, Inc.
Edward N., 57, of Johnstown. (Francis G. Ozog Funeral Home, Inc.)
Evelyn Lucille, 96, of Alverda. (Askew-Houser, Nanty Glo)
