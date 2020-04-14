BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Duplin: Joshua and Kara Duplin, Johnstown, son, April 11.
Keeley: Joshua and Taylee Keeley, Johnstown, daughter, April 10.
Largent: Andrew and Mary Largent, Johnstown, daughter, April 10.
Miller: Jedidiah Miller and Kristi Rummel, Northern Cambria, daughter, April 11.
Peterson: Gregory Peterson and Alysia Smay, Johnstown, daughter, April 12.
Stufft: Megan Stufft, Windber, daughter, April 11.
Vuckovich: Javon Vuckovich and Cassie Clippinger, Johnstown, son, April 11.
