BIRTHS

Memorial Medical Center

Fuska: Christopher and Sarah Fuska, Johnstown, daughter, April 6.

Harris: Carl Harris and Ashanti Ackerman, Johnstown, son, April 7.

Moses: Brittany Moses, Gallitzin, son, April 6.

Timura: Justin and Christine Timura, Johnstown, daughter, April 7.

Vaught: Riley Vaught and Sarah Helsel, Johnstown, daughter, April 5.

Vella: Jesse and Valerie Vella, Ebensburg, daughter, April 5.

Elsewhere

Dorsch: Shawn and Maribeth (Domonkos) Dorsch, Ebensburg, daughter, April 3. 

Tags

Recommended for you