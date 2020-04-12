BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Fuska: Christopher and Sarah Fuska, Johnstown, daughter, April 6.
Harris: Carl Harris and Ashanti Ackerman, Johnstown, son, April 7.
Moses: Brittany Moses, Gallitzin, son, April 6.
Timura: Justin and Christine Timura, Johnstown, daughter, April 7.
Vaught: Riley Vaught and Sarah Helsel, Johnstown, daughter, April 5.
Vella: Jesse and Valerie Vella, Ebensburg, daughter, April 5.
Elsewhere
Dorsch: Shawn and Maribeth (Domonkos) Dorsch, Ebensburg, daughter, April 3.
