Births 10-01-2020 Oct 1, 2020

Memorial Medical Center

Bako: Mark and Jessica Bako, Johnstown, son, Sept. 28.

Kenyon: Garrett Kenyon and Emily Deneen, New Paris, twin sons, Sept. 27.
