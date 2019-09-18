Memorial Medical Center

Coleman: Robert Coleman and Alexis Hogue, Johnstown, son, Sept. 14.

Durst: Phoenix Durst and Cabree Ford, Johnstown, daughter, Sept. 13.

Edmiston: Thomas and Diane Edmiston, Vintondale, son, Sept. 14.

Herter: Brandon and Amanda Herter, South Fork, son, Sept. 14.

Hite: Matt and Maria Hite, Ebensburg, daughter, Sept. 14.

Johnson: Christian and Whitney Johnson, Ladon, South Carolina, daughter, Sept. 13.

Lute: Justin Lute and Brandi Geer, Mahaffey, daughter, Sept. 15.

Killian: John and Nicole Killian, New Paris, daughter, Sept. 14.

McClafferty: Dorian McClafferty and Krista Bender, Johnstown, daughter, Aug. 27.

Ryan: John Ryan and Becky Wahl, Colver, son, Sept. 12.

Shaffer: Jonathon and Jamie Shaffer, Gray, son, Sept. 13.

Wiley: George Wiley and Winter Carr, Windber, son, Sept. 14.

Wilson: Joshua Wilson and Cheyenne Platt, Beaverdale, son, Sept. 14.

Tags

Recommended for you