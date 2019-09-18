Memorial Medical Center
Coleman: Robert Coleman and Alexis Hogue, Johnstown, son, Sept. 14.
Durst: Phoenix Durst and Cabree Ford, Johnstown, daughter, Sept. 13.
Edmiston: Thomas and Diane Edmiston, Vintondale, son, Sept. 14.
Herter: Brandon and Amanda Herter, South Fork, son, Sept. 14.
Hite: Matt and Maria Hite, Ebensburg, daughter, Sept. 14.
Johnson: Christian and Whitney Johnson, Ladon, South Carolina, daughter, Sept. 13.
Lute: Justin Lute and Brandi Geer, Mahaffey, daughter, Sept. 15.
Killian: John and Nicole Killian, New Paris, daughter, Sept. 14.
McClafferty: Dorian McClafferty and Krista Bender, Johnstown, daughter, Aug. 27.
Ryan: John Ryan and Becky Wahl, Colver, son, Sept. 12.
Shaffer: Jonathon and Jamie Shaffer, Gray, son, Sept. 13.
Wiley: George Wiley and Winter Carr, Windber, son, Sept. 14.
Wilson: Joshua Wilson and Cheyenne Platt, Beaverdale, son, Sept. 14.
