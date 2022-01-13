Birth published on Jan. 14, 2022 Jan 13, 2022 Jan 13, 2022 Elsewhere Long: Patrick and Jamie Long, Pittsburgh, son, Jan. 6, at St. Clair Hospital, Pittsburgh. Grandparents are David and Tammy Long and Jim and Rose Rifilato, all of Richland Township. Tags Tammy Long Pittsburgh Grandparents David Jim Richland Patrick Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries Bopp, John Skelton, Mary STOFKO JR., Andrew Nov 24, 1936 - Jan 13, 2022 Fitzgibbon, Frank GLANCY, EDWARD Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPermit sought to open surface mine, extract more coal from existing site near WindberAtlantic Broadband rebrands as 'Breezeline,' highlights new offeringsJohnstown native, Bishop McCort graduate donates $1M to schoolIn the Spotlight | Bishop McCort grad lands 'once-in-a-lifetime' Super Bowl sports marketing internshipIn civil rights suit, Bishop McCort wrestling coach and families seek injunction to stop PIAA postseason ban, call for $50K in damagesState trooper suspended after arrest for alleged off-duty physical altercation in Summerhill TownshipMan gets up to 15 years in prison for pulling gun on Patton's police chiefPitt-Johnstown mourns loss of freshman soccer playerCentral Cambria picks former Shade coach Fyfe to lead football programPHOTO GALLERY | Bishop McCort girls survive fourth-quarter rally, knock off unbeaten Forest Hills Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.