Memorial Medical Center

Blair-Stull: Haylie Blair, Rockwood, daughter, Dec. 1.

Bobby: Darin and Megan Bobby, Ebensburg, son, Nov. 26.

Callihan: Jeff and Angela Callihan, Hollsopple, son, Nov. 23.

Coleman: Alex Coleman and Santana Bowman, Berlin, son, Dec. 2.

Cunningham: Colt Cunningham and Bryanna Pounds, St. Benedict, twin sons, Nov. 27.

Drabish: Zachary Drabish and Shawna Custer, Friedens, daughter, Dec. 3.

Duryea: William and Korie Duryea, Johnstown, daughter, Nov. 27.

Eckenrode: Craig and Tia Eckenrode, Duncansville, son, Dec. 2.

Fragello: Luke and Aubrey Fragello, Johnstown, son, Nov. 26.

Glance: Anthony Glance and Brandi Hebenthal, Blairsville, daughter, Nov. 26.

Gribler: Matt and Kaitlin Gribler, Johnstown, daughter, Nov. 28.

Griffith: Dakota Griffith and Tashauna Rugg, Somerset, son, Dec. 4.

Jackson: Joel Jackson and Zaneta McDowell, Johnstown, daughter, Dec. 2.

Jones: Corey Jones and Chelcie Beam, Johnstown, daughter, Nov. 28.

Jones: John Jones and Madison Ringler, Johnstown, son, Nov. 23.

Miller: Rockmon Miller and Kaylea Carper, Berlin, son, Nov. 22.

Santichen: Mark and Kayleigh Santichen, Johnstown, daughter, Nov. 22.

 

