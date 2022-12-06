Memorial Medical Center
Blair-Stull: Haylie Blair, Rockwood, daughter, Dec. 1.
Bobby: Darin and Megan Bobby, Ebensburg, son, Nov. 26.
Callihan: Jeff and Angela Callihan, Hollsopple, son, Nov. 23.
Coleman: Alex Coleman and Santana Bowman, Berlin, son, Dec. 2.
Cunningham: Colt Cunningham and Bryanna Pounds, St. Benedict, twin sons, Nov. 27.
Drabish: Zachary Drabish and Shawna Custer, Friedens, daughter, Dec. 3.
Duryea: William and Korie Duryea, Johnstown, daughter, Nov. 27.
Eckenrode: Craig and Tia Eckenrode, Duncansville, son, Dec. 2.
Fragello: Luke and Aubrey Fragello, Johnstown, son, Nov. 26.
Glance: Anthony Glance and Brandi Hebenthal, Blairsville, daughter, Nov. 26.
Gribler: Matt and Kaitlin Gribler, Johnstown, daughter, Nov. 28.
Griffith: Dakota Griffith and Tashauna Rugg, Somerset, son, Dec. 4.
Jackson: Joel Jackson and Zaneta McDowell, Johnstown, daughter, Dec. 2.
Jones: Corey Jones and Chelcie Beam, Johnstown, daughter, Nov. 28.
Jones: John Jones and Madison Ringler, Johnstown, son, Nov. 23.
Miller: Rockmon Miller and Kaylea Carper, Berlin, son, Nov. 22.
Santichen: Mark and Kayleigh Santichen, Johnstown, daughter, Nov. 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.