Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
Baer: Matthew Baer and Kristen Emery, Jennerstown, daughter, Sept. 1.
Brantley: Shon and Lovazia Brantley, Johnstown, daughter, Sept. 1.
Burnheimer: Ryan and Alayna Burnheimer, Johnstown, daughter, Aug. 30.
Frazier: Jacob and Nicole Frazier, Central City, son, Aug. 31.
George: Logan and Sarah George, Homer City, son, Aug. 30.
McGill: Raylene McGill, Johnstown, twin son and daughter, Aug. 31.
Sabo-Wirfel: Michael Sabo and Robin Wirfel, Ebensburg, daughter, Aug. 30.
