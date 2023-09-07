Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center

Baer: Matthew Baer and Kristen Emery, Jennerstown, daughter, Sept. 1.

Brantley: Shon and Lovazia Brantley, Johnstown, daughter, Sept. 1.

Burnheimer: Ryan and Alayna Burnheimer, Johnstown, daughter, Aug. 30.

Frazier: Jacob and Nicole Frazier, Central City, son, Aug. 31.

George: Logan and Sarah George, Homer City, son, Aug. 30.

McGill: Raylene McGill, Johnstown, twin son and daughter, Aug. 31.

Sabo-Wirfel: Michael Sabo and Robin Wirfel, Ebensburg, daughter, Aug. 30.

