Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center

Branter: Travis and Melony Branter, Roaring Spring, daughter, May 19.

Brown: Alex Brown and Sierra Mallory, Johnstown, daughter, May 22.

Brown: Joshua and Kaitlyn Brown, Ebensburg, son, May 19.

Howard: Seth and Valerie Howard, Windber, son, May 21.

Lohr: Tom Lohr and Stephanie Barnes, Boswell, son, May 20.

Prokop: Martin and Alicia Prokop, Hollsopple, daughter,

May 22.

Santiago: Richard Santiago and Jalisa Smith, Johnstown, son, May 19.

Shaffer: Nicholas and Lauren Shaffer, Johnstown, son, May 19.

