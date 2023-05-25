Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
Branter: Travis and Melony Branter, Roaring Spring, daughter, May 19.
Brown: Alex Brown and Sierra Mallory, Johnstown, daughter, May 22.
Brown: Joshua and Kaitlyn Brown, Ebensburg, son, May 19.
Howard: Seth and Valerie Howard, Windber, son, May 21.
Lohr: Tom Lohr and Stephanie Barnes, Boswell, son, May 20.
Prokop: Martin and Alicia Prokop, Hollsopple, daughter,
May 22.
Santiago: Richard Santiago and Jalisa Smith, Johnstown, son, May 19.
Shaffer: Nicholas and Lauren Shaffer, Johnstown, son, May 19.
