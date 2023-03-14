Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center

DeBarto: Jessie DeBarto and Shyanne Miles, Johnstown, daughter, March 7.

Ellis: Timothy and Jayna Ellis, Alum Bank, son, March 9.

Hetz: Duane Hetz II and Samantha Neimiller, Meyersdale, daughter, March 9.

Manor: Raakim and Tessie Manor, Johnstown, daughter,

March 9.

Mlaker: Matthew and Jamie Mlaker, Davidsville, daughter,

March 9.

Wagner: Michael Wagner and Roxanne Heaton, Johnstown, daughter, March 6.

Warrick: Gregory Warrick and Alexis Miller, Revloc, son,

March 6.

