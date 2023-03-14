Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
DeBarto: Jessie DeBarto and Shyanne Miles, Johnstown, daughter, March 7.
Ellis: Timothy and Jayna Ellis, Alum Bank, son, March 9.
Hetz: Duane Hetz II and Samantha Neimiller, Meyersdale, daughter, March 9.
Manor: Raakim and Tessie Manor, Johnstown, daughter,
March 9.
Mlaker: Matthew and Jamie Mlaker, Davidsville, daughter,
March 9.
Wagner: Michael Wagner and Roxanne Heaton, Johnstown, daughter, March 6.
Warrick: Gregory Warrick and Alexis Miller, Revloc, son,
March 6.
