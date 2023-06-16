Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
Bennear: Evan and Lindsay Bennear, Johnstown, twin daughters, June 14.
Carey: Rosalin Carey, Somerset, son, June 14.
Carr: Christopher and Elizabeth Carr, South Fork, daughter, June 13.
Giles: Paul Giles and Holly Colflesh, Friedens, daughter, June 11.
Horell: Eric Horell and Krystal Edwards, Altoona, son, June 11.
Pritts: Adam and Sydney Pritts, Somerset, daughter, June 12.
Shaffer: Brent and Kimberly Shaffer, Hollsopple, daughter, June 12.
Theys: Joseph Theys and Angela Morgan, St. Michael, daughter, June 13.
Wagstaff: Tamia Wagstaff, Johnstown, daughter, June 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.