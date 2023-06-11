Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
Bailey: Edward Bailey and Christine Killinger, Boswell,
daughter, June 4.
Cessna: Bradly Cessna and Shelby Hoopengardner, Rockwood, daughter, June 7.
Copello: Tonya Copello and Drewann Gaydos, Johnstown, daughter, June 5.
Glennon: Michael Glennon and Chelsea Middler, Johnstown, son, June 5.
Jaber: Cameron Jaber and Kayleigh Malenich, Johnstown, son, June 6.
Krug: Joshua and Ashley Krug, Johnstown, daughter, June 7.
Manker: Earl Manker and Alisha Karns, Newry, daughter,
June 7.
Miller: James Miller and Alexis Maines, Johnstown, son, June 6.
Mytrysak: Brandon and Stacey Mytrysak, Homer City, daughter, June 7.
Seth: Stephen and Lindsay Seth, Davidsville, son, June 7.
