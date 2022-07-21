Memorial Medical Center

Bodenschatz: Douglas and Alyssa Bodenschatz, Summerhill, daughter, July 19.

Burtop: Kenneth and Rebecca Burtop, Bolivar, son, July 19.

Edwards: David Edwards and Ashley Custer, Central City, son, July 18.

Hunter: Andrew and Briana Hunter, Johnstown, son, July 16.

Lewis: James and Catherine Lewis, Nanty Glo, son, July 18.

Lucas: Coulton and Alexa Lucas, Johnstown, daughter, July 17.

Lushko: Derek Lushko and Jamie Shaffer, Cresson, daughter, July 19.

Malec: Mark and Lauren Malec, Johnstown, daughter, July 19.

Odum: Timothy Odum and Breanna Haselrig, Johnstown, daughter, July 19.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you