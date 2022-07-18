Memorial Medical Center

Benny: Joseph and Brittany Benny, Hollsopple, son, July 13.

Buckley: Aaron and Patricia Buckley, Johnstown, daughter, July 13.

Coshun: Jason and Amber Coshun, Johnstown, son, July 12.

Davis: David Davis and Hailey Newcomer, Nanty Glo, son, July 15.

Deneen: Wayne and Christine Deneen, Johnstown, son, July 12.

Hart: Alexander and Olivia Hart, Ebensburg, son, July 12.

James: Kendall and Megan James, Fairhope, son, July 13.

Kenny: Christopher Kenny and Heather Kister, Somerset, daughter, July 15.

Kieta: Brody and Shelby Kieta, Hooversville, son, July 14.

McCunn: Dakota McCunn and Lauren Wisor, Homer City, daughter, July 15.

Miller: Scott and Megan Miller, Johnstown, son, July 14.

Penatzer: Matthew and Stefani Penatzer, daughter, July 12.

Richards: Hayley Richards, Johnstown, daughter, July 15.

Salyards: Caleb and Bethany Salyards, Portage, son, July 12.

Smondrowski: Jason Smondrowski and Tabitha Smith, Johnstown, son, July 15.

Stevens: Nathan Stevens and Lacee Gittings, Cresson, daughter, July 15.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you