Memorial Medical Center
Benny: Joseph and Brittany Benny, Hollsopple, son, July 13.
Buckley: Aaron and Patricia Buckley, Johnstown, daughter, July 13.
Coshun: Jason and Amber Coshun, Johnstown, son, July 12.
Davis: David Davis and Hailey Newcomer, Nanty Glo, son, July 15.
Deneen: Wayne and Christine Deneen, Johnstown, son, July 12.
Hart: Alexander and Olivia Hart, Ebensburg, son, July 12.
James: Kendall and Megan James, Fairhope, son, July 13.
Kenny: Christopher Kenny and Heather Kister, Somerset, daughter, July 15.
Kieta: Brody and Shelby Kieta, Hooversville, son, July 14.
McCunn: Dakota McCunn and Lauren Wisor, Homer City, daughter, July 15.
Miller: Scott and Megan Miller, Johnstown, son, July 14.
Penatzer: Matthew and Stefani Penatzer, daughter, July 12.
Richards: Hayley Richards, Johnstown, daughter, July 15.
Salyards: Caleb and Bethany Salyards, Portage, son, July 12.
Smondrowski: Jason Smondrowski and Tabitha Smith, Johnstown, son, July 15.
Stevens: Nathan Stevens and Lacee Gittings, Cresson, daughter, July 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.