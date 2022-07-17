Memorial Medical Center
Custer: Richard Custer and Olivia Ashbrook, Stoystown, daughter, July 9.
Dorsey: Quinn Dorsey and Brittany Jones, Johnstown, daughter, July 12.
Hiner: Robert Hiner and Julie Partsch, Johnstown, son, July 9.
Hogue: Aaron and Holly Hogue, Ebensburg, son, July 8.
Karlheim: Brandon and Marisa Karlheim, Hastings, son, July 8.
Naljayan: Mehran and Lusine Naljayan, Johnstown, son, July 9.
Pynos: Shawn Pynos and Erin Maher, Johnstown, son, July 8.
Sheriff: Alec and Raven Sheriff, New Florence, son, July 9.
Shustrick: Zachary and Jennifer Shustrick, Hollsopple, son, July 8.
Sullivan: Patrick Sullivan and Julia Garcia, Berlin, son, July 9.
