Memorial Medical Center

Custer: Richard Custer and Olivia Ashbrook, Stoystown, daughter, July 9.

Dorsey: Quinn Dorsey and Brittany Jones, Johnstown, daughter, July 12.

Hiner: Robert Hiner and Julie Partsch, Johnstown, son, July 9.

Hogue: Aaron and Holly Hogue, Ebensburg, son, July 8.

Karlheim: Brandon and Marisa Karlheim, Hastings, son, July 8.

Naljayan: Mehran and Lusine Naljayan, Johnstown, son, July 9.

Pynos: Shawn Pynos and Erin Maher, Johnstown, son, July 8.

Sheriff: Alec and Raven Sheriff, New Florence, son, July 9.

Shustrick: Zachary and Jennifer Shustrick, Hollsopple, son, July 8.

Sullivan: Patrick Sullivan and Julia Garcia, Berlin, son, July 9.

