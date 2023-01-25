Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
Anderson: Carcen Anderson and Ashley Yost, Johnstown, son, Jan. 20.
Evans: Jarell Evans and Keyaira Jordan, Johnstown, daughter, Jan. 20.
Hatton: Joshua Hatton and Jessica Wagstaff, Johnstown, daughter, Jan. 20.
Perry: Christopher and Stephanie Perry, Duncansville, daughter, Jan. 19.
Pugh: Tucker Pugh and Mikayla Miller, Somerset, son, Jan. 19.
Sullivan: Jonathan Sullivan and Angela Graham, Johnstown, daughter, Jan. 21.
