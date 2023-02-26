Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center

Bozic: Jeffrey Bozic and Racheal Hanzek, Windber, daughter, Feb. 20.

Cofield: Jermaine Cofield and Shalisha Mays, Johnstown, daughter, Feb. 19.

Esch: Jonathan and Shelby Esch, Johnstown, son, Feb. 18.

Hagans: Ronald Hagans and Shyanna Kmett, Johnstown, daughter, Feb. 20.

Kerr: Cody and Jamie Kerr, Boswell, son, Feb. 18.

Oglesby: Elaine Corbin-Mason, Nanty Glo, son, Feb. 18.

Suder: William Suder and Karen Burkholder, Windber, daughter, Feb. 20.

Walker: Nathan and Madison (Polacek) Walker, Johnstown, daughter, Feb. 20.

