Memorial Medical Center
Baroni: Alex Baroni and Johna Pongrac-Baroni, Hollsopple, daughter, Aug. 3.
Bawiec: Brennen Bawiec and Cheyenne Hull, Somerset, son, Aug. 3.
Black: Brandon Black and Ashley Evans, Mineral Point, son, Aug. 3.
Boyd: Brandon Boyd and Azia Andrews, Johnstown, daughter, July 31.
Brehun: William and Julie Brehun, New Florence, daughter, July 31.
Chonko: Nicholas Chonko and Samantha Boyle, Johnstown, daughter, Aug. 4.
Chonko: Tyler Chonko and Mersaydees Mootsey, Acosta, daughter, Aug. 3.
Deneen: Robert and Danielle Deneen, Cairnbrook, daughter, July 10.
Dudley: Shaun and Jennifer Dudley, Somerset, daughter, Aug. 2.
Haer: Jeffery Haer and Cherie Hall, Meyersdale, son, Aug. 1.
Jackson: Andrew and Taylor Jackson, Johnstown, daughter, Aug. 1.
Khalifeh: Shahpore and Blanca Khalifeh, Johnstown, son, Aug. 1.
