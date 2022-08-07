Memorial Medical Center

Baroni: Alex Baroni and Johna Pongrac-Baroni, Hollsopple, daughter, Aug. 3.

Bawiec: Brennen Bawiec and Cheyenne Hull, Somerset, son, Aug. 3.

Black: Brandon Black and Ashley Evans, Mineral Point, son, Aug. 3.

Boyd: Brandon Boyd and Azia Andrews, Johnstown, daughter, July 31.

Brehun: William and Julie Brehun, New Florence, daughter, July 31.

Chonko: Nicholas Chonko and Samantha Boyle, Johnstown, daughter, Aug. 4.

Chonko: Tyler Chonko and Mersaydees Mootsey, Acosta, daughter, Aug. 3.

Deneen: Robert and Danielle Deneen, Cairnbrook, daughter, July 10.

Dudley: Shaun and Jennifer Dudley, Somerset, daughter, Aug. 2.

Haer: Jeffery Haer and Cherie Hall, Meyersdale, son, Aug. 1.

Jackson: Andrew and Taylor Jackson, Johnstown, daughter, Aug. 1.

Khalifeh: Shahpore and Blanca Khalifeh, Johnstown, son, Aug. 1.

