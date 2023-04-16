Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
Gaydos: John Gaydos and Caitlyn Altimus, Nanty Glo, daughter, April 11.
Hutzell: Alex Hutzell and Kristen Singer, Garrett, daughter, April 12.
Stiles: Daniel and Breeanna Stiles, Ebensburg, daughter, April 12.
Updated: April 17, 2023 @ 12:58 am
