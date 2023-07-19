The following have received degrees:
Mount Aloysius College
Cambria County
Ashville: Michele Hatch, B.S., nursing; Lauren Hite, B.S., ultrasonography; Paige McMullen, B.S., biology; Brittany Miller, A.S., nursing; and William Winston, A.S., nursing.
Carrolltown: Brett Harrison, A.S., nursing; and Emma Stockley, A.S., nursing.
Cresson: Tevin Beadle, B.S., business administration; Joshua Fogle, B.S., information technology; Madison Grove, B.S., nursing; and Spencer McElheny, M.B.A.
Dysart: Courtney Burgoon, B.S., leadership in health care; and Elizabeth White, A.S., nursing.
Ebensburg: Evan Becquet, B.S., biology; Bryce Lucas, B.A., criminology; Kristine Martin, M.S., community counseling; and Sarah Sekerak, A.S., nursing.
Gallitzin: Camryn Kunsman, B.S., ultrasono- graphy.
Johnstown: Casey Bendick, A.S., nursing; Jacob Biss, M.B.A.; Brianna Buksa, B.A., criminology; Joseph Critz, M.B.A.; Lauren Dallape, A.S., nursing; Jessie Forrest, A.S., surgical technology; Paulette Fultz, A.S., nursing; Samantha Heinrich, B.S., ultrasonography; Blake Henry, B.S., business administration; Cole Kazmierczyk, M.B.A.; Antonia Krestar, A.S., nursing; McKenzie Krupa, A.S., nursing; Jack Ray, B.S., biology; Madison Schoop, B.A., biology; Amanda Sliko, B.S., nursing; Lillie Sprankle, A.S., nursing; and Eden Stratton, A.S., nursing.
Lilly: Kylie Boylan, A.S., nursing; and Tanner Perrone, M.B.A.
Loretto: Halie Kearney, A.S., radiography.
Nanty Glo: Phoebe Balsinger, B.S., interdisciplinary studies; and Marlee Mason, B.S., ultrasonography.
Northern Cambria: Emily Bradley, B.S., nursing; Mackenzie Mays, B.S., information technology; Ashlee Parrish, M.B.A.; Ashley Prugh, A.S., liberal arts; and Dakota Shonsky, A.S., liberal arts.
Patton: Alicia Farabaugh, A.S., nursing; Clayton Nelen, B.S., business administration; Madison Perry, B.S., ultrasonography; and Angela Ropp, M.B.A.
Portage: Alexander Hoberney, B.S., information technology.
Revloc: Rachel Vandenbergh, B.S., accounting.
Salix: Christine Schirato, B.S., nursing.
St. Michael: Rebecca Book, B.A., communication studies.
Summerhill: Kayla Weinzierl, A.S., industrial production technologies.
Somerset County
Berlin: Patricia Bird, A.A., liberal arts.
Boswell: Tyler Suder, M.B.A.
Meyersdale: Wes Caton, B.A., English.
Rockwood: Troy Emert, B.S., natural sciences.
Somerset: Luke Lockard, M.B.A.; Sarah Lockard, B.S., business administration; and Donna Roadman, B.S., nursing.
Windber: Christopher Hasse, B.S., business administration; Michael Perla, B.S., information technology; and Kaitlyn Yeager, B.S., ultrasono- graphy.
Westmoreland County
Seward: Karrie Walbeck, B.S., nursing.
University of Tampa
Boswell: Rockel Eutin, B.A., advertising and public relations.
University of Mississippi
Johnstown: Jordan Kocsis, B.S., biomedical engineering.
University of Maryland
Johnstown: Amber Foster, B.S., human resource management.
Oregon State University
Ebensburg: Lindsey Monito, M.S., geology.
