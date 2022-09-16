National Recovery Month, an annual celebration sponsored by Faces and Voices of Recovery (FAVOR), is an observance held every September with the goal of increasing awareness and understanding of mental health and substance use disorders and celebrating those in recovery and to encourage individuals who are in need of treatment and recovery services to seek help.
Cambria County community members are joining together to host the sixth annual Recovery in the Valley event.
This year, the National Recovery Month theme is “Recovery is for Everyone: Every Person, Every Family, Every Community.”
This theme is a reminder to people in recovery, and those that support them, that recovery belongs to all of us.
Through recovery, individuals build new connections to themselves, their families and their communities.
This theme also reminds us that as a community, we must welcome everyone to recovery by lowering barriers to recovery support, by creating inclusive spaces and programs, and by broadening our understanding of what recovery means for people with different experiences.
Mental health and substance use disorder recovery is not one-size-fits-all. The hope is to educate individuals and the community that there are many pathways to recovery, which are as unique as the individuals who use them.
Mental illness and substance use disorders affect people of all ethnicities, ages, genders, geographic regions and socioeconomic levels.
Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that an estimated 50% of all Americans are diagnosed with a mental illness or disorder at some point in their lifetimes.
According to the Surgeon General’s Report on Alcohol, Drugs and Health, more than 27 million people in the United States reported that they are using illicit drugs or misusing prescription drugs, and nearly a quarter of adults and adolescents reported binge drinking in the past month.
Data from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration show that there was a 5.9% increase in Americans who were diagnosed with a mental health and/or substance use disorder in 2019 compared to the 2018 data.
These numbers are expected to continue to rise as our country deals with the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath.
It is important for people to understand that help is available. Individuals seeking recovery can and do get better, both physically and emotionally, with the support of a welcoming community.
Families and communities can make a difference.
Oftentimes, individuals who experience a mental or substance use disorder feel isolated and alone. Yet, every year, millions of Americans experience these conditions.
It is important that we offer support to individuals facing mental health and substance use disorders. In fact, we need to create environments and relationships that promote acceptance.
Support from families is essential to recovery, so it is important that family members have the tools to start conversations about prevention, treatment and recovery.
Too many people are still unaware that prevention works, and that mental health and substance use disorders can be treated, just like any other health problem.
Communities can improve the lives of those in recovery by extending opportunities for meaningful daily activities, such as jobs, school, volunteerism, family caretaking or creative endeavors.
Local communities can play a significant role in supporting those in recovery as they gain the independence, income and resources necessary to fully participate in society. The healing of individuals allows a healing of the community.
This need for awareness is why Cambria County, the Cambria County Drug Coalition, Magellan Behavioral Health and Behavioral Health of Cambria County have partnered to celebrate recovery month by hosting a special event to honor individuals and families who are in long-term recovery.
Recovery in the Valley is a family-friendly event to promote the societal benefits of prevention, treatment and recovery.
Recovery in the Valley will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 24 at Roxbury Park. This year’s rally will feature four speakers from different paths of recovery; performance by the Gray Saber Academy; a photo booth; bounce house and other children’s activities; free food and much more.
The event will also feature resource tables hosted by behavioral health and substance use providers; public information about different pathways to recovery; and various church groups offering help to those living with a substance use disorder.
There will also be an opportunity to network with others who live and work in the recovery community.
We urge community members to join the celebration of recovery and help us end the stigma and discrimination of those with behavioral health conditions.
Offering support to those experiencing mental health and substance use disorders can make a dramatic difference.
Together we can help others realize the promise of recovery and give families the right support to help their loved ones.
If you or a loved one is struggling with mental health, alcohol or other drug issues, please come out and meet the people and resources in our community that can help.
Stephanie Cassanese is employed at Magellan Behavioral Health of Pennsylvania as the supervisor for recovery and resiliency services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.