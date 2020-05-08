BEDFORD, Pa. – Shana Andrews is giving senior girls at Bedford High School memories of an event that might not happen.
When students learned their prom was postponed due to the coronavirus closing schools, she knew she wanted to do something to help ease the disappointment.
So the 17-year-old senior, who has a passion for photography, grabbed her camera and started taking photos of the girls in their dresses.
“I know that there were more serious things going on and I was not supposed to be out taking the pictures,” Andrews said.
“But I felt so sad that all of the senior girls had bought prom dresses and would not be getting ready that day, and I really wanted to document this historic moment with pictures.”
To get the project started, she sent a Snapchat message to friends telling them of her plan and asked them to extend the offer to their friends.
The response she received was positive, with 30 girls saying yes to the idea.
Over the course of three days – May 1-3 – Andrews went to each of the girls’ homes to take their picture on porches or in yards.
“Some of them had to borrow dresses because they had not picked them up from the dress stores yet,” Andrews said.
“Most of the dresses had not been altered, so straps were pinned and hems were dragging on the floor. And some of the girls did not have the right shoes yet, so they wore sandals or tennis shoes.”
She said the girls enjoyed the photo shoots – something they could look forward to.
“We don’t know when graduation is or when our prom might be, so this put a smile on their faces,” Andrews said. “I just hope this gives them a memory of their senior prom.”
She took more than 2,000 photos and has been spending the past few days editing the shots.
“I am so happy with the way they have turned out,” Andrews said. “I will send each girl all of the photos I took of them. I hope they are as happy with them as I am.”
She also plans to post a selection of photos on Facebook at www.facebook.com/shanaandrewsphotography and Instagram at www.instagram.com/shana.andrews.
In addition, Andrews has been asked by Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Bedford to have a photo exhibition of her work in October.
“I don’t know if that will still go ahead, but I am so happy with these photos,” she said. “I might use them as my exhibition subject.”
Andrews plans to attend Penn State University this fall and double-major in professional photography and film/video.
Her love of photography goes back to when she bought herself a camera with money from her 13th birthday.
“I fell in love with capturing images and have been taking pictures ever since,” she said. “I love portrait photography.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.