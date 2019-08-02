Bicycling is becoming a popular trend in the Johnstown region for those seeking recreation or just simply trying to get from point A to point B.
With the increase in pedalcycling, safety concerns have risen among pedestrians, bicyclists and motorists.
Where can bicyclists ride? Where are bicyclists prohibited from riding in the city? At what age is a child required to wear a helmet?
“I’m a big advocate of all of the new bike stuff that’s going around – hiking and biking trails and all of the tourism – but there’s a lot of people downtown that ride on the sidewalk, they ride against traffic,” said Doug Puchko, of Puchko Financial Associates Inc.
“With this new evolution of biking coming downtown,” he said, “people have to realize that when you’re on a bike it’s a two-wheel vehicle and you’re just like a car.”
Puchko said the issue of local bicycle laws struck him – literally – when he was recently knocked down by an individual on a bicycle after exiting his financial planning business on Main Street in downtown Johnstown.
“He was standing up pedaling on the bicycle ... going about 25, maybe 30, miles per hour,” Puchko said. “He knocked me right over.”
While Puchko expressed his own frustration with being knocked down, what concerned the downtown business owner even more was the risk for his clients exiting that same building.
“Later that afternoon, I had two clients, one was 85 and one was 87, and if he would have hit them he could have killed them,” Puchko said. “So there’s a definitely a safety concern.
“Someone is going to get hurt and with the increased businesses and restaurants downtown, you don’t need people being run over by bicycles on the sidewalk because that’s not where they should be.”
According to state law, bicycles are not allowed to be operated on sidewalks except in business districts – which downtown Johnstown is considered – unless permitted by official traffic-control devices, or when a usable bike-only lane is available adjacent to the sidewalk.
Puchko suggests that bike lanes in the area would be a good place to start.
“Maybe that would get the people who are on the sidewalk to realize they’ve got to go on the street,” he said. “A lot of people just don’t know the rules, so it’s kind of a free-for-all until something gets put down that says you just can’t do that.”
‘Verbal enforcement’
Damian McCandless, 14, and Ayden Wilson, 12, both of Johnstown, enjoy riding their bikes through town regularly, but say the experience is often accompanied by harassment from local law enforcement and motorists.
“When we ride or do wheelies in the street, people will beep at us and tell us to get off the road,” McCandless said.
Wilson added, “They even try to get out of their cars and fight us.”
The two Johnstown youths admit they are not experts on bicycle laws, but said they always ride their bikes on the road and never on the sidewalk.
“I already got two citations for riding on my bike,” McCandless said. “For wheelie-ing down a hill and swerving in out of the lanes.”
McCandless said he received citations this summer from the Johnstown and Ferndale Borough police departments.
Johnstown Police Captain Chad Miller says his department understands that bicycling is becoming more popular in the city and has only given verbal warnings to bicyclists this summer.
“We don’t want to cite people that are on bicycles – that’s not our goal,” Miller said. “A lot of times, people get mad at us because we yell at them to get out of the park or tell them to walk their bikes on the sidewalks instead of riding them.
“So we do a lot of verbal enforcement, but as far as written enforcement, it’s something we have the ability to do but haven’t bridged yet,” he said. “And if it does start to get to that point, then we will start to actually enforce the citations.”
Education, safety
Jarrod Bunk opened his Hope Cyclery in downtown Johnstown a few months ago with the hopes of helping to create change in the community. While his business primarily focuses on repair services and bicycle sales, there’s also an advocacy and education piece to his plan.
“It’s not just educating the cyclists, it’s educating the drivers,” Bunk said. “The laws are simple, but we are marginalizing other human beings just because we’re not participating in the same thing.
“Pennsylvania state law says that vehicles and pedalcycles are both classified for use on the road and you can avoid things like potholes or sewer grates, which we have a lot of in Johnstown, or just really bad road conditions.”
Bunk believes there should be a mutual respect and understanding between those operating motor vehicles and individuals on bicycles.
“We have to start caring about each other much more,” he said.
Bunk offers what he calls safety rides downtown every other Friday, with the goal to promote safety.
“It’s called Hope Cyclery’s Cycle the City Safety Ride,” Bunk said. “I want people to ride and interact with traffic, but interact with traffic safely. We go over things like stopping at stop signs and riding in groups. You can legally ride two abreast in traffic, and if traffic wants to pass you they have to do so in four feet safely.
“I would love to see 120 people riding down the street, two abreast, now that’s the goal,” he said. “Where we’re shutting the city down by bikes, obviously for a statement, but also to promote safety.”
The safety rides begin at about 5:30 p.m. every other Friday.
‘Riding on the road’
Miller said that educating the public on state bicycle laws could start with the implementation of bike lanes throughout the city.
“There have already been bike lanes put in. A few years ago bike lanes were going through Kernville and through downtown, but that paint has worn off,” Miller said. “Unfortunately the paints they used wore off so quickly with the vehicles constantly riding on them.
“I know that there’s a need for the lanes, and that’s something we would like to see in the Johnstown area, especially connecting the Jim Mayer Trail to the Path of the Flood Trail because I know that bicyclists are riding on the road for parts of those trails,” he said.
Miller, who can be seen often patrolling the streets of the city, said the issue of bicycle safety is a community matter that all residents should be aware of.
“I wouldn’t put this all on the youth,” he said. “There are a lot of adult cyclists who are riding through downtown. What we do notice is there are a lot of adults that have bicycles, especially in the business district. The kids we see more in the neighborhood sections – like Moxham, Hornerstown and the West End.
“So I think education wise, we need to get this out there, because I think people on bikes have that sense that they can ride anywhere and that’s just not the case,” Miller said.
A ‘cycling community’
On Wednesday, several area agencies and community partners gathered in Somerset County for the grand opening of the Quemahoning Trail.
The 17-mile bicycle trail, which circles the Quemahoning Reservoir, is the 14th area designated for mountain biking within about 90 minutes of Johnstown.
Brad Clemenson, project manager for the Stonycreek-Quemahoning Initiative and coordinator of Lift Johnstown, said bicycling is a big piece of the “new” Johnstown.
“More and more we are seeing people riding their bicycles on the streets and some in the city, and even along some of the more rural routes,” Clemenson said. “It’s been increasing and I think it will continue to increase as more people recognize it’s important to have a healthy lifestyle.
“It’s one of these trends that you’re seeing and hopefully as more people become aware of how to ride bikes safely, more people I think will take up bicycling as a way to get some regular exercise.”
Clemenson referenced groups such as the Laurel Highlands On- and Off-Road Bicycling Association, which is a local organization dedicated to promoting the sport of non-motorized cycling, for listing now more than 300 members.
He also noted that each CamTran bus is now equipped with a bike rack for bicycle storage for passengers riding public transportation.
“I think this is a great trend,” Clemenson said. “I think it’s going to help change people’s perception of Johnstown. Johnstown is moving toward becoming a mountain town.
“I tell people all the time that we are not your grandfather’s town anymore, we’re a mountain town,” he said. “So we’re going to change Johnstown’s image, and creating a growing cycling community is part of that.”
A ‘two-way street’
Local businessman Jack Roscetti said he is pleased to see the increased use of bicycles. As an avid bicyclist and recreation enthusiast, the Johnstown resident said he would also like to see more enforcement of bicycle laws, and acknowledges that it’s a “two-way street.”
“I’ve been a bike-rider all of my life – it’s a lifestyle for me,” Roscetti said. “There’s no doubt about it, it’s very dangerous. Especially now with the roads being so bad. We have a tough time navigating without going up on the sidewalks, and no one really knows what the situation is.”
Roscetti believes educating people in the area on the bicycle laws would be helpful, but there also needs to be some sort of consideration and mutual understanding among the bicyclists, motorists and pedestrians.
“I’ve had milkshakes thrown out at me. I’ve had a truck pull up on me with two guys that got out and tried swinging at me,” Roscetti said. “Yeah, I’ve had many encounters. And that’s why sometimes you have to go up on the sidewalk to get to where you’re going – to save your life.
“The town and the people need to be aware that a lot of us aren’t fooling around,” he said. “This is the way I live my life, and this is the way I get from here to there.”
Roscetti believes the implementation of bike lanes throughout the city would help to make bicycling safer for both those on and off the bikes.
“We should be more connected with the local police and true laws,” Roscetti said. “I’m not out here trying to break laws, I’m out here to survive.”
