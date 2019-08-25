Robert Morris University senior Mike Spinos’ weekly assignments have literally entered a whole new league these days.
While the Windber Area graduate prepares for another semester of Cinema Design coursework, his weekends are spent at Heinz Field working as a live content correspondent for the National Football League, filming some of the game’s hottest names as they prepare to take the field in front of 68,000 fans.
“Every Wednesday or Thursday, they send me a new shot sheet – a list of players to follow while they are entering the tunnels or start warming up,” Spinos said.
See last week’s for example:
JuJu Smith Schuster
James Connor
Patrick Mahomes
Terrell Edmunds
It was a who’s-who list of Kansas City and Pittsburgh’s hottest young stars. And the task of capturing players like them on video is becoming typical for Spinos, 21, since he was drafted into the league’s Live Content Correspondent Program this summer.
Pittsburgh’s No. 1 receiver lent him a hand, he said.
“JuJu and his manager put my name out there and recommended me for the job,” said Spinos, who has been working as the wide receiver’s personal off-the-field videographer for more than a year. “After that, the NFL reached out to me and asked if I was interested.”
The NFL launched the program in 2017 to get fans an up-close look at their favorite players on game day through social media apps such as SnapChat, Instagram and Twitter.
“We see the LCC program as the way to celebrate football everywhere, and this is the mechanism we can capture great moments at scale at game day and beyond,” Russell Simon, NFL coordinator of social media operations, said in a press release about the program earlier this year. “LCCs can now capture content at any moment all year round. It’s everything from community events to the Super Bowl to workouts.”
The league has expanded the program over the past few years, with each franchise getting a team of three contributors who are assigned to cover them and their opponent for every home game.
Spinos – the son of James and Marcy Spinos, of Windber – already has experience filming NFL talent.
Since April 2018, he’s been working for Smith-Schuster, creating YouTube Channel clips of the Steelers star for his more than 800,000 online followers. Over the past year or so, Spinos said he’s traveled with Smith-Schuster as far away as California, met multi-platinum rapper Lil Wayne and created videos that showed him meeting new neighbors and working inside The Milkshake Factory, among others.
But the job with the NFL has left him a bit starstruck all over again, he admitted.
A few weeks ago, he was standing on the sidelines listening to the national anthem and said he realized how far he’s come in just a handful of years – since he was playing under the Friday night lights as a Rambler at Windber Stadium.
“There’s moments when I’m standing out there at Heinz Field, and I stop and realize for a second what I’m actually doing,” Spinos said. “It’s just been crazy.”
Spinos said he’s starting to get comfortable with his new job and at this point, plans to stick with it after graduation.
“I’m hoping to stay in Pittsburgh for the next few years,” he said. “After that, we’ll see what happens.”
