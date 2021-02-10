Since childhood, nothing stopped Matt Krupa from pursuing his law enforcement ambitions, his family said.
“When he was little, his favorite show was ‘Walker, Texas Ranger,’ ” Krupa’s sister, Brittany Russell, said.
“He always told everyone he was going to school to become a police officer in Texas.”
The Nanty Glo man lost his life in a San Antonio car crash last week – just two days into his pursuit of his next goal, joining a K-9 unit, his sister said.
Now, his family is working to keep Krupa’s mission alive in his memory, aiming to ensure Johnstown’s K-9 unit has what it needs to stay fully staffed and funded.
The son of David and Tammy Krupa, of Nanty Glo, the young man was heartbroken last year to learn the department lost one of its canine officers in a tragic accident during a search in a Woodvale building.
“We know without a doubt this is what Matt would want,” Brittany Krupa said.
“When he heard about (K-9 Officer Titan), it was hard on him. It made him want to work even harder to become a K-9 officer.”
Johnstown police Sgt. Michael Plunkard said the local K-9 unit’s officers were honored the family reached out to help – even more so because Krupa never served with the city department.
Plunkard said he talked to Russell over the past week about her family’s intentions.
The K-9 unit already has a dedicated fund set up through the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies. Between that and a GoFundMe account set up by funeral director Bill Hindman, the money is already in place to add a new Belgian Mellanoise to the department’s ranks. But any help from the Krupa family will ensure any future needs are met, he said.
“Community support like this is why we’re able to sustain our K-9 unit,” said Plunkard, who supervises the unit.
Officer Brian Stevens, Titan’s partner, will work with the next K-9, which will be picked up from Virginia next week, he said.
Russell said her brother planned to begin training for K-9 work early next year in Texas after spending a year as a resource officer for North East Independent School District.
Before coming to Texas, he graduated from Johnstown Police Academy and worked with Portage Borough, Cresson and St. Francis University, she said.
Russell said her family has been receiving condolences from across the region – and the country – since Krupa died last week.
“I knew he touched a lot of lives and that a lot of people loved him. But I didn’t expect it would be hundreds, if not thousands of people,” she said.
“It makes me feel he fulfilled his life in his 27 years – that the work he did meant something.”
