WASHINGTON, D.C. – As Tony Fabic talked about why he wanted to visit the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial on Monday, his seven-year-old son, Zachary, urged his father to take him closer to the statute of the Civil Rights leader.
But his dad continued to talk.
“It seemed like as good a time as any to visit the memorial with my son, who's seven, to kind of get him sort of an introduction or a deeper sort of understanding of King's legacy,” Tony Fabic said.
Finally, his son enthusiastically and succinctly interjected, “Because we agree with him.”
“And that, too,” the dad responded with a smile.
The father and son, from Hyattsville, Maryland, were among those who visited the memorial, located in Washington, D.C.'s West Potomac Park, on Monday to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Around 4:30 p.m., President Donald Trump and Vice President Michael Pence paid a visit to the memorial.
King, who was born on Jan. 15, 1929, was one of the most iconic figures in American history, championing nonviolence and civil rights until he was assassinated in 1968.
“He represents equality and fighting for minorities and blacks in particular,” Alea Mosley, from Oceanside, California, said. “My husband is of African-American descent, so it's important to us to remember (King) and carry on his legacy.”
Jett Williams – a Brooklyn, New York, resident who attends Howard University in Washington – described the day as “really important to me, as an African-American.”
“I'm out here and I look up to him,” Williams said. “It's important to all of us as well, so that's why a lot of people are here. It just means a lot to celebrate his day every year since he died.”
Elijah Hines, from South Burlington, Vermont, emphasized the importance love played in King's message.
“I think most people obviously focus on his nonviolence and his stance on peace, specifically in this country,” Hines said. “For me, in particular, it's much more about his stance of love and universal love, the love of a person when you don't expect anything in return. That's a big part of how I live my life.”
Hines was surprised to see Trump and Pence spend a short time at the memorial. The president and vice president did not speak.
“I assumed they would come at some point," Hines said. "They showed up for two minutes, looked at it and left. There could have been something more. But, at the very least, (Trump) came. I can at least give him that. There's a lot more that could have been done and probably should have been done. But I give him at least the bare minimum.”
