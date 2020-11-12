EBENSBURG – Cambria County Prison Warden Christian Smith reported Thursday that he believes the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19 at the prison has taken “a significant turn for the better” in recent days.
“Pretty much, our primary, sole focus over the past month has been keeping the institution operational while dealing with the ongoing COVID outbreak,” Smith told members of the Cambria County Prison Board during their November meeting. “I think we’ve crossed the mountain.”
Smith said that there have been a total of 175 cases of COVID-19 associated with the prison since Sept. 23, including 140 among inmates, 32 among prison employees and three among employees of PrimeCare Medical, the prison’s medical provider. As of Thursday, however, only seven of those cases – two in prison employees and five in inmates – were considered “active,” he said. Another four employees were off work, awaiting test results.
All ongoing cleaning and other mitigation procedures at the prison are still in effect, and new inmates are still being tested and quarantined before being admitted into general population, Smith said.
Ninety-six inmates had been sent temporarily to SCI-Huntingdon on Oct. 1 and 2 in order to free up space for prison officials to close the facility’s two dormitory-style housing units, which don’t contain individual cells, making it impossible to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within them. All of those inmates have since been returned to Cambria County, Smith said.
