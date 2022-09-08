SHANKSVILLE, Pa. – This weekend's Sept. 11 events will include annual traditions, a keynote speech from the first lady and a guided walk through the Flight 93 National Memorial to raise funds to enhance a scenic park viewpoint.
Among thousands of visitors expected to journey to the national memorial this weekend, the Friends of Flight 93 will hold a Heroes' Walk on Saturday to raise money toward a project aimed at enhancing a landmark crash site overlook on the property.
Organizers said the goal is to improve the "sacred space" where family members of the Flight 93 crew and passengers first viewed the crash scene 21 years ago – and participants will join some of them on a walk to that overlook.
On Sunday, Flight 93 National Memorial's gates will be open all day, starting at 7 a.m., for crowds to mark the 21st anniversary.
For those who wish to attend the annual Service of Remembrance, signage will direct visitors to designated parking areas and shuttles will run regularly to transport them to the site, park service officials said.
The ceremony begins at 9:45 a.m. in the Memorial Plaza and will feature remarks by first lady Jill Biden.
Jill Biden and President Joe Biden both visited Flight 93 last year but did not address the public during their stop.
The bells of remembrance will also ring for each of the 40 passengers and crew members as their names are read aloud.
The event concludes with the placement of a wreath at the Wall of Names, which honors individually each of the lives lost in the crash.
The event will be held rain or shine, park service officials said.
For more information on this year’s observance, including weather updates and prohibited items, visit https://www.nps.gov/flni/planyourvisit/sept11observance.htm.
To view the observance from home, visit the Flight 93 National Memorial YouTube page.
Special programming will also be held throughout the day, including the "Story of Flight 93" presentations by park rangers at 1:30 to 2 p.m. and 4 to 4:30 p.m.
At 2 p.m., a Maryland choir will also perform a concert featuring a song inspired by Sept. 11, 2001, titled "September Morning."
The choir of the Church of the Resurrection from Burtonsville, Maryland, is performing a number of pieces for the event, which will occur at the Memorial Plaza Visitors Shelter, organizers said.
