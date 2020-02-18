JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr. envisions his Children's Freedom Agenda as a way to bring out what he described as the “light” inside all American kids.
Pennsylvania's senior senator outlined the details of his plan during a meeting with educators and elected officials at Greater Johnstown Elementary School on Tuesday morning. His proposal consists of five broad categories: freedom to be healthy, to earn a living wage, to learn, to be safe from harm, and to be safe from hunger.
“I want to start with the obligation that I have and I think every elected official has, especially those in the federal government,” Casey, a Democrat, said. “Our job is to focus on the fact that, as Americans, we believe that every child in America – every child in America – is born with a light inside of them.
"A light, of course, is the full measure of their potential, and it is our job to make sure that those children can grow, and learn and succeed so that they reach the full measure of their potential, so that that light inside of them shines very brightly.”
In more detail, the agenda calls for:
• automatically enrolling children in Medicaid at birth with an opt-out available when other coverage is available.
• establishing savings accounts with up to $500 seed money annually for low-to-moderate income families.
• modifying tax credits for children.
• increasing mandatory funding for child care.
• expanding the Medicaid direct certification project for those with income under 133% of the federal poverty level to all states.
• spending more money for community-based and state child protective services.
“We cannot continue on the path that we're on right now,” Casey said when explaining the long-term goals of his plan. “We are not going to be competitive in a world economy. We're not going to be able to out-compete China and other countries unless we invest in our kids. This isn't just kind of a nice thing to do. It's not something theoretical. This is very practical and very real about whether or not we're going to get serious about investing in our kids to really move America forward.”
He thinks the agenda could positively benefit poorer communities, such as Johnstown – where one-third of the population lives in poverty.
“I think we were extremely optimistic when we heard the senator's plan and his five freedoms, because it really is in line with some of the barriers that we face every day in providing high-quality educational opportunities to our students,” Greater Johnstown School District Superintendent Amy Arcurio said. “So, if the five freedoms plan can rally behind in removing those barriers to education, we recognize how important this will be for our students to have access to the fine quality programs that we provide here in the district.”
Casey said the process to enact his plan would take years, starting with writing legislation in the near future.
“I think the senator hit on the issues that we're working with with children, everything from health care to safety to food and nutrition, a plan that's been needed out there,” said Johnstown Mayor Frank Janakovic, the executive director at Alternative Community Resource Program. “Hopefully the senator's able to push this and keep this going through, so we actually get this to kids that need it the most.”
Casey said he believes the needs of children have been neglected in recent years as part of a “diabolical strategy” that promotes the idea that for some children to succeed others must be deprived of opportunities.
“It starts in Washington with far-right politicians who have sought to redefine the nation's basic obligation to our children in pursuit of a corporate agenda,” Casey said. “This corporate agenda has robbed resources from our schools and our health care system in order to give obscene tax cuts – I chose that word carefully 'obscene' tax cuts – to the super rich and biggest corporations. This is a political strategy that seeks to pit Americans against one another by race, religion and national origin.”
He pointed to tax cuts given to the nation's top 1%, specifically the wealthiest 400 families, in recent years.
“If you're in that category, sorry, but I'm going to be asking – not just asking, demanding – that you do more for the country because you've had a pretty good deal since 2000,” Casey said “You've had a pretty good deal since 1980 if you're in the top 1%. Should you have received $1.2 trillion in tax cuts in just 20 years? I don't think so, in the years when the investments in our children at best – at best – have been flatlining.”
