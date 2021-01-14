‘Two justice systems’: Black leaders question police response to Capitol riot

In multiple instances, U.S. Capitol Police officers retreated with little resistance or conspicuously stepped aside and let hundreds of insurrectionists – who were almost all white – rush into the hallowed building that has been the heart of the republic for more than two centuries on Wednesday afternoon.
The rioters entered carrying banners and signs in support of President Donald Trump, in an attempt to disrupt the Electoral College vote-counting process that – hours later – resulted in the official confirmation of Democrat Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election.
Violence did occur Wednesday. Officer Brian Sicknick and a rioter died. A handful of arrests took place at the time.
But, for much of the hours-long siege, the mob roamed the Capitol halls freely – snapping selfies and recording videos, breaking windows, vandalizing offices and stealing items, while fellow participants occupied the outside of the building.
Alan Cashaw, president of Johnstown's NAACP chapter, does not think the reaction would have been the same if the individuals attempting to storm the building had been people of color.
“I saw an out-of-control group approach the Capitol, and because of their white faces, some of the Capitol folks didn't feel threatened until they pushed by and rushed the building,” Cashaw said. “I don't understand why they didn't prepare for this march the way they prepare for other groups marching.”
Cashaw said he believes the action of the police who let the rioters gain access showed there are “two justice systems, two treatments of people and not just one” in the United States.
“There isn't justice for all,” Cashaw said. “There's different justice for people of color and white people.”
The demonstration at the Capitol brought back memories of when violence and vandalism occurred in cities, including Washington, D.C., during last summer's protests – some of which descended into riots – in response to the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, who lost consciousness when a white Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes.
When asked what he thought the reaction would have been if Black Lives Matter marchers had tried to enter the Capitol, Jim White, a prominent leader in Johnstown's Black community, said, “What-ifs are fine, but it didn't happen. Black folks didn't try to storm the Capitol of the United States. I don't like those what-ifs, those comparisons. They didn't do it.
"It was white people who did breach the Capitol of the United States. That's what has to be talked about, not a comparison of what would happen if Black Lives Matter tried it. Black Lives Matter didn't try. White people, anarchists, secessionists – that's who tried it, and got it done.”
Cashaw believes the mob that breached the Capitol was “weaponized through the rhetoric being delivered at the podium.”
For weeks, Trump attempted to delegitimize the election results, filing numerous unsuccessful lawsuits and alleging the “bold and radical left” and “fake news media” had stolen the election when giving remarks near the White House shortly before a group of supporters seized the Capitol, while most who attended the rally went away peacefully.
White called elected officials who supported Trump or citizens who attended the rally “cowards.”
“Anybody that doesn't understand what just happened in Washington, D.C. – and I keep saying it – they're one of two things, they're sincerely ignorant or consciously stupid,” White said.
Bruce Haselrig, another leader of the local Black community, agreed: “Look at the truth of the president of our United States scamming a bunch of people, including my legislators, including my legislators, both local and national. It just hurts me to believe that people I think are somewhat intelligent – in my region even, who represent me – can be so clueless.”
“Those people who signed off on saying that this was an illegal election are just as responsible as those people at that Capitol,” White said. “They're just as responsible. We have two representatives in this state – from this area – who signed off on it that my vote in the state of Pennsylvania didn't count, that there was fraud, that it was illegal.
"These are two people who are supposed to be representing me, regardless of whether I voted for them or not.”