JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Nearly a year after a movie crew spent part of a week filming inside a historic Laughlintown inn, a new Netflix teaser trailer and movie poster are offering a glimpse inside "A Pale Blue Eye."
The gothic thriller, set at the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York, is set to have a limited theatrical release Dec. 23 and debut on Netflix on Jan. 6, the company has announced.
The murder-mystery depicts the father of the genre, Edgar Allan Poe, as a young military cadet – a well-known part of the author's past, but the story itself is a work of fiction.
With much of the trailer introducing viewers to a cold, gray setting, it also offers an early look at Christian Bale as a grizzled detective lured out of retirement by a series of brutal murders at West Point, Harry Melling (Harry Potter, Queen's Gambit) as a young Poe and Gillian Anderson (X-Files, American Gods) as the high-society wife of a surgeon involved in the investigation.
Scenes in the trailer show Westminster College in Lawrence County, which doubled as West Point, and may also offer a glimpse of a CGI-modified Penguin Court just south of Laughlintown, which producers said at the time was also a confirmed filming location.
Contractors spent weeks turning Laughlintown's historic Compass Inn and Museum into a tavern frequented in the film.
Prior to shooting in November 2021, Somerset County's scenery was also considered for inclusion in the film – but after film crews arrived, a publicist later confirmed that was no longer the case.
The Scott Cooper film is based on a Louis Bayard novel of the same name.
