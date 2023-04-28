Statewide traffic deaths fell by 3% in 2022, while reportable crashes fell to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's second-lowest count on record, state officials said.
PennDOT has been keeping track of the statistics annually since 1951 and the declines marked a shift from a rise in crashes in 2021.
“It certainly is good news that our fatalities are decreasing, but they are still too high,” said acting PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “One life lost is one too many, especially if the death could have been prevented. Safety is everyone’s responsibility. We owe it to each other to slow down and pay attention when we’re driving because these unsafe behaviors put everyone’s life at risk."
He reminded travelers to "buckle up," adding that the seat belt is "your best defense against reckless drivers.”
“Pennsylvania is committed to moving toward zero deaths,” said Carroll. “Our biggest priority continues to be safe travel across all transportation modes, and we continue to work with our partners to decrease fatalities through education and enforcement.”
PennDOT focuses on data trends to drive enforcement and education improvements and invests approximately $23.5 million annually in federal grant funds statewide to support these behavioral safety programs.
Among incidents that rose in 2022 – distracted driving fatalities.
A total of 80 people died in such incidents in 2022, up from 60 in 2021. The state launched a campaign in recent years, warning the public about the dangers of texting while driving and state law prohibits people from using an electronic communication device while behind the wheel of a vehicle while it is in motion.
