WINDBER, Pa. – Although most cancer occurs at random, it is estimated that up to 10% of breast cancer and up to 25% of ovarian cancer is caused by gene characteristics passed from parent to child.
Hereditary breast and ovarian cancer syndrome is caused by mutations in either the breast cancer gene 1 or the breast cancer gene 2, commonly shortened to BRCA1 and BRCA2.
The Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber’s Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center and Windber GYN Associates are teaming up to encourage awareness of the two cancers with the “Fight Together” promotion.
Erin Goins has been director of the breast care center for more than five years. Last year, she was named director of Windber GYN Associates practice as well.
“We are trying to educate, bring attention to it and tie in our genetic services,” she said.
Gynecologist Dr. Gregory Whorral said Windber GYN Associates and the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center have a natural relationship.
“We are doing the annual screening physical breast exams,” Whorral said. “For the most part, we refer them to the breast center for their mammogram.”
Although there is no screening for ovarian cancer, gynecologists check for symptoms and educate patients about the warning signs:
• Bloating.
• Pelvic or abdominal pain.
• Trouble eating or feeling full quickly.
• Urinary symptoms such as urgency or frequency.
Whorral said he counsels patients to be aware of their family histories of cancer – especially breast and ovarian cancers. His group refers patients to the breast center’s genetic counseling program, led by Kim Knapp.
Most insurance companies require counseling before genetic testing is done.
If the test shows a mutation of the BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene, the patient is encouraged to share the information with other relatives.
“It can be life-changing for many family members,” Knapp said.
