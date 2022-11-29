PITTSBURGH, Pa. – The Pittsburgh Steelers got their fourth victory of the season on Monday behind one of their best rushing performances of the year, despite Najee Harris missing the second half and Jaylen Warren already inactive due to injury.
The Steelers rushed for 177 yards and two touchdowns on their way to a 24-17 win over the Colts in Indianapolis on Monday Night Football.
Running backs Benny Snell and Anthony McFarland – who was activated from the practice squad on Monday just ahead of the game – both stepped up and played important roles in the Steelers’ victory.
Snell finished the game rushing for 62 yards and a touchdown, averaging 5.2 yards per carry. McFarland rushed for 30 yards and averaged 5 yards per carry.
“Probably the thing that I failed to mention or emphasize last night that really kind of caught my attention this morning was the production that we got from a lot of different areas, people rising up and making significant plays for us,” coach Mike Tomlin said at his weekly press conference on Tuesday.
“Benny Snell and Anthony McFarland, for example, guys that had elevated roles and really delivered for us in a really positive way,” Tomlin continued. “I just want to congratulate those guys and be thankful for the efforts that they were able to display.”
Monday night was another step forward for a running game that has looked much-improved lately. The Steelers have rushed for 100-plus yards in each of their last four games, a feat they only achieved twice in their first seven games of the season. Over that four-game span, the team has averaged 158.75 yards per game and 5.0 yards per carry compared to 87.85 yards per game and 3.7 yards per carry in the first seven contests of the year.
Kickoff coverage woes
The Steelers struggled on kickoff coverage all night in Indianapolis.
The Colts' Isaiah Rodgers returned three kicks in the first half for 107 yards, an average of 35.6 yards per return. But it was Dallis Flowers’ 89-yard return to open the second half that gave a previously lifeless Colts offense the ball at the Pittsburgh 19-yard line. The Colts scored their first touchdown of the night four plays later to cut the Steelers’ lead to six.
Flowers added a 29-yard return in the fourth quarter to give the Colts 225 yards on five kickoff returns on Monday night.
The issues in kickoff return coverage could not come at a worse time, as the Steelers will travel to Atlanta this weekend to face the Falcons and return man Cordarrelle Patterson, who returned a kickoff 103 yards for a score against the Chicago Bears last week. With that touchdown, Patterson became the all-time NFL leader in kickoff return touchdowns with nine.
“Our kickoff coverage was not good. We were missing Miles Boykin and Robert Spillane, but boy, it’s unacceptable – particularly because of where we're going this week and matching up against Patterson, who is the best there is at that,” Tomlin said.
“So we’ve got some work ahead of us in preparation on a short week to shore up that component of play. We can't chalk it up solely to players available or unavailable. We got to look at all aspects of that unit in an effort to shore up that. We can't lose the field position component to play in the manner in which we did.”
Tomlin thought Flowers’ 89-yard return was a game-changing play that gave a spark to the Colts.
“I thought that kickoff particularly that started the second half was a catalyst that provided some momentum for them that took quite a while for us to settle down," he said.
Tomlin’s Monday Night dominance
With the win over the Colts, Tomlin now owns a 19-3 record in Monday Night Football games, the second-best record among coaches who have coached in at least ten Monday Night Football games. Tomlin trails only Hall of Fame coach John Madden, who had an 11-1-1 record on Monday nights.
Tomlin didn’t say much when asked about his record on Monday nights, but he did reflect on what Monday Night Football meant to him as a kid.
“I get singularly focused on each opportunity. I respect Monday Night Football. I make sure our team does,” Tomlin said. “I just appreciate it from a fan's perspective. Somebody that loves football, that grew up pre-Sports Center. Howard Cosell gave you the highlights from the day before, and that's about all you saw, and then after halftime, my mom would make me go to bed.
“And so, I just love and respect it and want to be prepared for it and put my best foot forward,” Tomlin continued, “but you know, I have no response to the record that you mentioned.”
Injury updates
Tomlin had no update on the status of Harris, who exited the Colts game with an abdominal injury shortly before halftime. The coach added that several players had “bumps and bruises,” including Minkah Fitzpatrick, T.J. Watt, Larry Ogunjobi and Myles Jack. Tomlin says he doesn’t anticipate those players will miss any time, though they may be limited in practice early in the week.
