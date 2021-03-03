Owen P. Standley’s bag is packed, and on Monday he’ll begin a 2,200-mile trek on the Appalachian Trail starting in Georgia and ending in Maine.
The Bishop Carroll Catholic High School graduate aims to complete this multi-state journey in 100 days.
Along with a personal goal of finishing the hike, Standley is raising awareness and collecting funds for polio eradication.
“I’m 34,” Standley said. “I’ve good legs and a strong back. I want to use my time to do something positive.”
He landed on that cause because of his work in The Rotary Club of Johnstown Sunset. The international Rotary organization has done work toward the elimination of the disease since the late 1970s.
Standley said he wants to draw attention to the efforts of Rotary, adding that there’s two countries left in the world that still battle polio.
For months, he’s done presentations for different clubs and has spoken to individuals about his cause – raising more than $30,000 with a goal of $100,000.
Standley set up the website www.hikeforpolio.org, where donations can be made, and created social media accounts – all with the username “@HikeForPolio” – so that friends, family and others can track his progress.
The site will also be updated regularly with a GPS tracker he’ll be carrying with him.
“His idea is actually genius because you’re talking about one person,” Rotary Sunset President Carol Crookston said. “You had one guy, though, come up with this idea of something original to raise money during COVID.”
Inspiration, preparation
Crookston is impressed with Standley’s dedication to completing his goals and noted that fundraising for polio has dropped off due to the COVID-19 pandemic by several million dollars.
Despite the challenges in front of her colleague, she is convinced Standley can accomplish his tasks.
“Is he going to raise $100,000?” she said. “I would be shocked if he doesn’t.”
Crookston described Standley as an “incredible Rotarian” and “by far the unofficial power behind our club as far as organizing and pushing people to be the best we can be.”
Throughout his trip, Standley will be stopping along the way to meet with Rotary clubs and raising awareness about polio.
What inspired this adventure was a weight-loss journal, Standley said.
He and his wife of 13 years, Camette, were on the same plan, which required a log. One of the prompts asked that he write about something he never thought he’d do.
Stories of the Appalachian Trail were fresh in his mind because Standley had recently taken an interest in the eastern path.
“This is a journey that people lust to do, but there’s always a reason not to,” he said.
That line of thought is what inspired him to begin preparations to hike thousands of miles.
Ready for the terrain
For roughly a year, he’s used the trails around Johnstown to train for this undertaking, especially pathways located near the Inclined Plane.
“This hillside has been very helpful,” Standley said.
It was the slope of the terrain that attracted him, not the length of the paths.
He found in the beginning of his training that a flat track was relatively easy to navigate at a good pace, but the hilly terrain of the Appalachian Mountains rarely offer such an easy course.
On the Inclined Plane hillside, he’d start at the very bottom near the bridge and hike to the flagpole.
Standley has also done overnight trips on local paths such as the Laurel Highlands Hiking Trail – a 70-mile trek that begins in Seward and ends in Ohiopyle.
With a 33-pound Gossamer Gear backpack and as little gear as possible, he’s found time anywhere he could to train.
During his journey, Standley aims to cover roughly 24 miles per day.
‘Best that is America’
He can’t just pack up and leave for a few months on a whim.
To compensate, he’s worked at Applebee’s on the side for the Past year to save up money to sustain himself and found some sponsorships for the journey. He’s normally employed as a virtual English language teacher for Chinese students.
Standley said he “puts so much stock in a good story” and that’s what he hopes to gain from the experience.
He’s looking forward to the adventure, memories and possible enlightenment of the trip.
“I want to see the best that is America,” he said.
He’ll be leaving his wife at home while on the trail.
Although this will be the longest the two have been separated, Camette Standley is delighted for her husband’s journey.
“This is something that he’s prepared for the last year and a half,” she said. “For all of this to come together for him, I’m very excited.”
She considers her spouse’s trip “very ambitious,” but believes he’ll be able to achieve his goals.
She admitted to having some concerns for her husband’s safety while in the wild, but said the knowledge of how frequented the Appalachian Trail is and that he’ll be met by other Rotarians throughout his travels to resupply is a comfort.
“The one thing about Owen is that when he sets his mind to something, he’s determined to see it through,” Camette Standley said.
