JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – When Hollywood's biggest names accepted their Oscars at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday, Johnstown native Aditi Sridhar was there to hand them trophies and celebrate the achievements as well.
"It was a very surreal experience to be able to share those moments with those people," she said.
Not only was the University of Pittsburgh film student on stage when Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors announced the "All Quiet on the Western Front" Oscar for cinematography, but she also got to give "Everything Everywhere All At Once" star Michelle Yeoh a trophy at the film's best picture award.
The 22-year-old joked that most of the night she was so focused on her job ushering stars off stage and handing out trophies she didn't realize how much she was part of these moments at the ceremony held by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.
Sridhar, a 2019 Richland High School graduate, was invited to serve as a presenter at the Hollywood event through the Academy Gold Rising program – "a talent development, diversity and inclusion initiative designed to enhance internship experiences under the Academy brand."
She spent the week prior in Los Angeles preparing, with several rehearsals and an interview on "Good Morning America" on March 10.
The opportunity grew out of an internship she did with Warner Bros. Pictures last summer in Los Angeles where she worked in the script development department, got to shadow company projects and sit in on meetings.
After that she was nominated to apply to Academy Gold Rising, for which 100 students from around the world are chosen.
While participating in the program – which included meeting with filmmakers, such as those from her favorite show, "Jane the Virgin" – Sridhar was sent an application to be a seat-filler at the Oscars, but ultimately was chosen to be a trophy presenter.
She described the awards opportunity as a once-in-a-lifetime event.
Aside from seeing "Everything Everywhere" win big, another standout moment included watching "Naatu Naatu" from the movie "RRR" land the best original song award – a musical number her dad introduced her to.
"To see them win and to see them celebrating on stage ... I was just very proud from my own cultural background," Sridhar said.
Her parents are India natives who immigrated to the United States for graduate school.
"This is a big win for all of us – all of us in the South Asian community," Sridhar said.
Other memorable moments included standing with Elizabeth Olsen, chatting with Pedro Pascal and seeing one of her favorite actresses, Deepika Padukone, on stage.
During the entire show, Sridhar's parents and close friends from Johnstown were watching the Oscars together.
"It was a lot of fun, and we had a very good time watching her," her mother Manisha Nigam said.
She was ecstatic about the opportunity for her daughter.
"This is just wonderful," said the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown associate professor.
Nigam said she and her husband, Natarajan Sridhar, don't know much about film, but they support their daughter's endeavors completely. When Aditi Sridhar told them she wanted to study film, Nigam said, their response was that she should follow her dreams.
Aditi Sridhar's love for film grew out of her participation in high school with the Technology Student Association media events. At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, she made a commitment to doing something creative with her life.
That's how she set her sights on the film and media production major.
In addition to her Warner Bros. internship, she participated virtually in another script development internship with Muse Entertainment in Los Angeles.
"Really, what those experiences did was fuel me creatively to work on my own projects," Sridhar said.
She's already written and directed the short film "PIVOT" and is in the process of working on her senior thesis film, "Aloo Poori," that's centered around her family's life in Johnstown and a culinary tradition of her grandmothers.
"'Aloo Poori' is a nostalgic love letter to family traditions and the comfort of home," the film's fundraising page says. "It confronts the anxieties of missed forgiveness and leaving the ones we depend on most amidst the start of new beginnings. Inspired by many motherly events, witness a mother and daughter's journey in saying goodbye."
The film student plans to shoot around the city at the end of March.
She's also working on a television series about her parents' love story – the two met in a band at Ohio State University, where they fell in love, got married and eventually moved to Johnstown.
Nigam said she's proud of her daughter's pursuits and is excited to see the projects completed.
"She's a go-getter," she said. "She does not hesitate to dream big."
Aditi Sridhar said her dream is to run her own production company that focuses on South Asian and other under-represented groups.
Being at the Oscars only motivated her to pursue that goal.
She said the synergy in the room of so many people who worked hard to make it to the ceremony solidified for her that her filmmaker desires are attainable.
"Who's to say I can't be at the Oscars one day again for something I worked on or contributed to?" Aditi Sridhar said.
