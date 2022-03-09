SOMERSET, Pa. – A Central City man is accused of bringing large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin to the region over a two-year span, including $175,000 in drugs seized in October.
A statewide grand jury's investigation has resulted in 15 drug- or weapons-related charges against 36-year-old Jordan Rasbach – tied to a drug investigation dating back to a Montgomery County arrest in 2019.
According to prosecutors, that investigation grew after he was arrested on a property alongside U.S. Route 30 in October with nearly $175,000 in methamphetamine and heroin in his possession.
The seizure, which included two pounds of meth and more than 50 bricks of heroin, represents one of the largest in Somerset County's history, Somerset County Acting District Attorney Molly Metzgar said Wednesday, alleging that Rasbach was also selling in the Johnstown area.
"Drug dealers of this magnitude are the reason why parents of this county worry about the safety of their children and why I am proud to take them off the streets," Metzgar said.
The Somerset County District Attorney's Office, Pennsylvania State Police and Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General partnered with authorities in the Philadelphia area on the case, which led to the charges filed Wednesday.
That included police in Upper Merion Township, where Rasbach was arrested following an overdose in 2019, and Philadelphia, where Rasbach allegedly told police he traveled to buy his drugs.
Pennsylvania Deputy Attorney General David Gorman said investigators now believe Rasbach spent two years making two trips a month to Philadelphia for large quantities of drugs such as heroin, fentanyl and meth that he would then distribute in Cambria and Somerset counties.
Oftentimes, he would travel with others, paying them in cash or drugs to drive him across the state, Gorman said.
The statewide Grand Jury investigation enabled prosecutors to tie together crimes that crossed county lines, he said.
Through the criminal complaint filed Wednesday, police said several men testified they either drove Rasbach to Philadelphia or purchased drugs from him – in one case, multiple grams.
Rasbach is lodged in Somerset County Prison on $100,000 monetary bail.
His weapon charge is related to a loaded handgun found in his Silverado truck during his arrest because the man is was not licensed to carry it, authorities said.
A preliminary hearing is set for March 16.
Online court records show Rasbach has a history of drug arrests dating back to at least 2015.
He was one of 22 people charged by the state Attorney General's Office in a multi-county bust that year.
He's also awaiting trial on at least two cases this spring, including strangulation charges stemming from a 2019 arrest and drug and vehicle code violations from 2020.
