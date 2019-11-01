NAPIER TOWNSHIP – A Bedford County man is behind bars on homicide charges after police say he shot his wife and 12-year-old stepdaughter inside his residence Thursday.
Benjamin Lee Figard, 35, of New Paris, has been charged with criminal homicide, voluntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence, according to state police in Bedford.
According to a criminal complaint, state police in Bedford received a
911 call from Figard around 8 p.m. Thursday.
In the 911 call, state police say Figard reported that he shot the first victim, his wife, 40-year-old Amanda Jane Figard, in the basement of his Rocklick Hollow Road home around 4:30 p.m. and then shot the second victim in the living room.
Figard allegedly told police that he moved the second victim down to the basement, and that he was sitting in a car in the driveway of the residence when he made the 911 call.
Troopers, who first arrived discovered both victims in the basement, were not successful in lifesaving efforts, the affidavit says, which prompted them to dispatch Bedford County Coroner Rusty Styer to the scene.
Both victims were pronounced dead just after 9 p.m. Thursday.
A handgun was found on the ground next to a vehicle, police said, and a search warrant was subsequently prepared and executed at Figard’s home.
The criminal complaint says police recovered carpet cleaner in the living room that was purchased around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, along with blood-stained paper towels inside a trash can and a sheet covering blood on a love seat in the living room.
“Blood evidence, as well as evidence of an attempt to clean the blood, were present in multiple locations in the residence,” the criminal complaint says.
Police say Figard was interviewed at the state police barracks in Bedford early Friday morning.
“At that time, Figard admitted to shooting his wife, Amanda Jane Figard, and step-daughter,” the affidavit says.
Benjamin Figard was arraigned Friday morning by District Judge Kathy Calhoun and taken to the Bedford County Jail without bail, online court documents show. Homicide is a non-bailable offense.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 13.
